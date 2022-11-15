Traffic chaos, illegal parking fee blunt Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Taking advantage of the traffic congestion on roads leading to Baliyatra ground, some unscrupulous locals started collecting illegal parking fees as Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Commissionerate Police remained silent on the issue.

Reportedly due to inadequate designated parking lots for the fair, which is witnessing huge footfall, people are forced to park their vehicles at any available open spaces in the nearby localities. Tension prevailed within Malgodown police limits following alleged illegal collection of parking fee by some locals in the name of Jobra Durga Puja Committee on Sunday night. Irked over this, some persons from Kendrapara, who had come here for the Baliyatra, have filed an FIR. Acting on the FIR, police have launched an investigation.

As per reports, the ring road stretching from Sikharpur to Baliyatra got jam-packed when vehicles were not allowed to move further from Jobra Barrage square from 5 pm on Sunday. The traffic mess forced some people who had come from different districts to park their vehicles at the open space near Malgodown police station.

Taking advantage of the situation, some unscrupulous locals started collecting parking fee of `100 from each vehicle and handing out receipts of Jobra Durga Puja Committee. Looking at the receipts, some vehicle owners suspected foul play and approached the police.

Similarly, considering the traffic situation, police had opened gates of two schools near Chandi Chhak on an emergency basis and allowed bike parking free of cost. Around 5,000 bikes were parked on the premises of the two schools. Here too illegal parking fee of Rs 50 was collected for each bike by providing receipt in the name of Kala Bikash Kendra Motor Cycle Stand. When countered, the person collecting the parking fee said that a police officer had told him to collect the amount as parking charges.

“Gross lack of Baliyatra preparedness by the CMC has been thoroughly exposed with the crowd management, vehicular parking for smooth traffic and maintenance of law and order has gone for a toss. Chaos continued to reign as the general public mostly comprising women and children going to visit Baliyatra are left to the whims and fancies of the authorities concerned,” alleged several people who returned home without attending the fair. Despite several attempts CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan did not respond.

