Why did BJD choose private insurer?: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed the state government for selecting HDFC as insurer of crops in Bargarh district. “There are six public sector insurance companies operating in the state. Why did the state government choose a private company like HDFC,” he questioned while addressing a public meeting in Padampur on Monday.

Pradhan was in the town to attend a massive rally taken out for nomination filing of party candidate Pradip Purohit. However, the nomination filing was deferred after the party decided to extend its support to the farmers’ agitation.

Targeting BJD, Pradhan said the state government has been shedding crocodile tears over the issue of crop insurance and blaming the Central government saying it is Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna. “They are saying a private company entered the scenario. But who brought it?” he asked.

The senior BJP leader also questioned the state government’s intentions behind choosing a private insurance company like HDFC and said it is answerable to the people of Rajabadasambar and Padampur. Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD’s inaction in disbursing the insurance amount of farmers, Pradhan asked people of Padampur to hold a public debate between any responsible leader of BJD and BJP. Later, naming senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya he said, “I request the people of Padampur to hold an open discussion between both of us and I shall reveal who is at fault behind the delay.”

Pradhan assured that he would resolve the problem in next few days. “If the farmers do not get money in their accounts by Wednesday or Thursday, I shall request Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene and the HDFC Insurance will be confronted over the issue. We will not tolerate any compromise with the interests of farmers,” he added.

Raising the issue of water scarcity and lack of irrigation facilities in Padampur, Pradhan said, there is ample water in Odisha but still the government has not been able to divert it towards Padampur. “If it could not be done in so many years, do you believe it can be done in the next 18 months?” he asked and recounted the similar failures of BJD in Bijepur.



BARGARH: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed the state government for selecting HDFC as insurer of crops in Bargarh district. “There are six public sector insurance companies operating in the state. Why did the state government choose a private company like HDFC,” he questioned while addressing a public meeting in Padampur on Monday. Pradhan was in the town to attend a massive rally taken out for nomination filing of party candidate Pradip Purohit. However, the nomination filing was deferred after the party decided to extend its support to the farmers’ agitation. Targeting BJD, Pradhan said the state government has been shedding crocodile tears over the issue of crop insurance and blaming the Central government saying it is Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna. “They are saying a private company entered the scenario. But who brought it?” he asked. The senior BJP leader also questioned the state government’s intentions behind choosing a private insurance company like HDFC and said it is answerable to the people of Rajabadasambar and Padampur. Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD’s inaction in disbursing the insurance amount of farmers, Pradhan asked people of Padampur to hold a public debate between any responsible leader of BJD and BJP. Later, naming senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya he said, “I request the people of Padampur to hold an open discussion between both of us and I shall reveal who is at fault behind the delay.” Pradhan assured that he would resolve the problem in next few days. “If the farmers do not get money in their accounts by Wednesday or Thursday, I shall request Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene and the HDFC Insurance will be confronted over the issue. We will not tolerate any compromise with the interests of farmers,” he added. Raising the issue of water scarcity and lack of irrigation facilities in Padampur, Pradhan said, there is ample water in Odisha but still the government has not been able to divert it towards Padampur. “If it could not be done in so many years, do you believe it can be done in the next 18 months?” he asked and recounted the similar failures of BJD in Bijepur.