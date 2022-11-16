Seven state tourism divisions notified

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going ahead with the government decision of creating eight divisions to manage tourist destinations across all the 30 districts, the Tourism department recently notified the divisions. While seven of these divisions are within the state, one will function at New Delhi.

The seven divisions will come up at Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Puri. Each of these tourism divisions will be headed by an Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) cadre officer in the rank of joint or deputy director.

This apart, the Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) cadre has been restructured for effective management of the field functionaries and destinations. Under each tourism division, there shall be a certain number of tourist districts for which, assistant director, tourism development officers and tourist officers will be deployed.

As per the department notification, the total cadre strength of OTS from additional director to tourist officer post is 82.

