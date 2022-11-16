Home States Odisha

Seven state tourism divisions notified

As per the department notification, the total cadre strength of OTS from additional director to tourist officer post is 82.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

tourist, tourists

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going ahead with the government decision of creating eight divisions to manage tourist destinations across all the 30 districts, the Tourism department recently notified the divisions. While seven of these divisions are within the state, one will function at New Delhi.

The seven divisions will come up at Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Puri. Each of these tourism divisions will be headed by an Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) cadre officer in the rank of joint or deputy director.

This apart, the Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) cadre has been restructured for effective management of the field functionaries and destinations. Under each tourism division, there shall be a certain number of tourist districts for which, assistant director, tourism development officers and tourist officers will be deployed.

As per the department notification, the total cadre strength of OTS from additional director to tourist officer post is 82.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp