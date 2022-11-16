Home States Odisha

BEd students of Berhampur University seek annual exam results soon

Sources in the PG Council of the university said the paper correction is currently underway and attempts are being made to publish them on time.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur University

Berhampur University | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of final year Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree under Berhampur University (BU) have urged the authorities concerned in the institute to publish their second year annual examination results at the earliest to enable them take part in the recruitment process for contractual high school and junior teachers in the state.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor of Berhampur University Geetanjali Dash on Tuesday, the students of School of Education which is affiliated to the university said against the deadline set by the department of Higher Education, their exams were held late and results are yet to be announced. Earlier this year, the department had asked all universities, colleges and teacher education institutes to complete the UG/PG final examinations by July 31 and publish the result by August 15.

However, in case of two teacher education institutes affiliated to the university - School of Education on BU premises and Government Teacher Training College at Kandhamal - exams were held from August 24 to September 12 and the results have not been declared so far.

The students said if the results are further delayed, they would not be able to apply for the 7,540 high school teachers posts that the state government had announced last week. Besides, they cannot take part in the KVS and NVS teacher recruitment process.Sources in the PG Council of the university said the paper correction is currently underway and attempts are being made to publish them on time.

