BJP-BJD vie to win over farmers in Padampur bypoll fight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers have firmly taken the centrestage in the upcoming Padampur by-election, forcing the political opponents BJD and BJP to make a rush to address their issues.A day after BJP deferred filing of nomination for the bypoll as a gesture of support to the farmers agitating over non-settlement of crop insurance claims, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced input assistance of about Rs 200 crore for the distressed farmers of drought-affected areas of the state.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday asked the Odisha government to immediately disburse the crop loss compensation to the insured farmers.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), about 2,63,560 hectare of crop land in 64 blocks and 15 urban local bodies of 12 districts in Odisha have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent and above due to drought. “So far, many of the affected farmers have not yet received their crop insurance dues despite continuous follow-up and pursuance by the state government with the technical advisory committee under the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, Government of India,” the CMO release said.

“It has decided to provide assistance out of the state’s own resources after considering the gravity of the situation, demands of the affected farmers and crop loss reports by the collectors. Steps will be taken for immediate disbursement of assistance after collectors of affected district submit the requirement of funds to the special relief commissioner,” the release said.

The Union minister informed about the Centre’s instruction to the state government in a social media post shortly after a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “A decision in this regard has been taken by the technical advisory committee (TAC) constituted by the Government of India. The state government and the insurance companies have also been instructed to release the crop loss claims with immediate effect,” he stated.

Asserting that the central government is committed to clear the claims of farmers at the earliest, Tomar said he had a discussion with his cabinet colleague Pradhan over the pending insurance claims of farmers in Jharbandha, Padampur and Paikmal blocks of Bargarh district.During a discussion with the agitating farmers at Padampur on Monday, Pradhan informed them that the Centre had written to the state government on November 3 for disbursement of the crop insurance claims of the farmers.

Claiming that a majority of the affected farmers have not received compensation from the insurance companies, BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari, said the formula adopted by HDFC Ergo Insurance Company to calculate crop loss was so erroneous that the compensation amount is disproportionate to the quantum of loss suffered by the farmers. He had urged the Centre to blacklist HDFC Ergo for rejection of claims of a large number of farmers and non-acceptance of crop cutting reports.

As many as 47,418 farmers of Jharbandh, Padampur and Paikamal blocks which come under the Padampur Assembly constituency were registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yoyana for paddy crops over an area of 79,957 hectare in 2021 kharif season.

The BJD, however, blamed the Centre for the delay in payment of crop insurance to farmers and said it has made it clear by the tweet of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in this regard.Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said crop insurance is cleared by the Centre and the insurance companies make the payment.The state government does not have any role in this regard.

Patra said it is clear from the statement of Tomar that crop insurance of farmers in Bargarh district, specially Padmapur, were pending with the Centre. “Farmers across Odisha are suffering for long. Now you (Centre) are asking insurance companies to pay,” he said.

