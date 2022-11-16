Cold conditions to prevail for next five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cold conditions prevailed in Odisha on Tuesday as mercury plunged below 15 degree Celsius in over 20 places.Two places recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius. G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district remained the coldest with 7.2 degree, while Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded 9 degree Celsius. Mercury level also plummeted below 10.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani and 11 degrees Celsius each in Koraput, Daringbadi and Bhawanipatna. Besides, the temperature remained 11.5 degree at Kirei in Sundargarh, 12 degree at Chipilima in Sambalpur, 12.6 degree in Jharsuguda, 13 degree in Bargarh. Met officials said the temperature in Bhubaneswar that stood at 16 degree Celsius was 3.6 degree below normal. Similarly, in Cuttack the temperature of 16.4 degree was 2.2 degree below normal. Met officials said dry conditions will continue to prevail in the state for the next four to five days during which the minimum temperature will continue to remain 2 to 4 degree below normal.