Cyber frauds mint Rs 62 lakh in four states, held in Rajasthan

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket and arrested two fraudsters from Rajasthan in this connection. EOW officials said the accused Mahmud Khan and Munfed Khan were arrested from Ramgarh area of Alwar in Rajasthan for allegedly duping people through OLX, fake jobs and obscene videos. They have been brought to the state capital on transit remand for interrogation, they said.

Officials investigating the matter said the duo and its group had opened around 2,000 mule accounts in different parts of the country, mainly in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam and was using these accounts to commit OLX fraud, job fraud, pishing, nude video call fraud, electrical bill fraud, lottery fraud etc by contacting victims over phone.

Initial investigation suggested that Mahmud received at least Rs 62 lakh remitted through the mule accounts fraudulently opened with Indian Post Payment Bank (IPPB), Nabarangpur. Apart from this, the fraudsters are accused of illegally procuring SIMs from different sources and states for the scam.

A person, Anil Khiller from Baisinga in Mayurbhanj, who was allegedly supplying SIM to the scamsters in Rajasthan has already been arrested by the agency. Khiller is accused of procuring and sending at least 1,200 SIMs to these fraudsters. A case in this matter was registered on the basis of the allegation that mule accounts have been opened with IPPB in the name of different people, especially in Nabarangpur, by giving an impression that account holders would get monetary benefits under various government schemes.

Earlier, five locals of Nabarangpur who were helping the scamsters in opening the mule accounts have already been arrested in the case. They reportedly disclosed that they were opening the mule accounts in the locality for the fraudsters on payment of Rs 2,000 per account. Investigation into the matter is in progress,EOW officials said.

