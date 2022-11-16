DCBL launches Project Hastakala for rural women

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has launched ‘Project Hastakala’ for economic uplift of women of Jhagarpur village in Rajangpur block of Sundargarh district. Implemented on a pilot basis in collaboration with Kalayatan Institute of Art & Craft, the project envisages training for women in tie and dye batik art form.

Sources said the company has been creating various livelihood opportunities for enhancing the income of peripheral communities. While 33 women are being trained at present, another 170 from peripheral villages will be included soon days to enable them to earn Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 per month.

DCBL executive director and Rajgangpur unit head Chetan Shrivastav said, “Our vision is to create sustainable and scalable skilling programmes which create actual livelihood generation options for different segments of the society. We are confident that ‘Project Hastakala’ will bring delight and cheer especially to the young women of Jhagarpur.”

