Deadline nears, 50% vehicles yet to fix HSRP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As more than 50 per cent (pc) vehicles are yet to be fitted with high security registration plates (HSRP), the State Transport Authority (STA) has urged vehicle owners to get it fixed without delay.The deadline for fixing the number plates on vehicles carrying registration numbers ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4 is up to November 30. A total of 31,25,236 vehicle owners have booked slot, while HSRP has been affixed in 15,30,576 vehicles so far.

The Transport department has extended the deadline three times for the convenience of vehicle owners. Initially, the deadline was fixed for September 30, which was extended after the Orissa High Court started monitoring it following a PIL on allegedly unreasonable and impractical deadline without a system in place for the vehicle owners to apply.

Joint transport commissioner (technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said despite repeated requests half of the registered vehicles have not been fitted with HSRP. Now adequate facilities have been provided for booking and fixing the number plates. Penalty will be imposed on the vehicles if spotted without HSRP beyond the deadline, he warned.

The state government has allowed booking through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres at RTOs as per convenience. All automobile manufacturers and authorised vendors have been intimated with SOP for issue of duplicate HSRP in case of damage.

