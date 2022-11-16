Farmers dump paddy bags, block NH over demands

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Traffic on NH-53 near Sohela was paralysed for around four hours as hundreds of farmers staged road blockade by dumping paddy bags at Dusmile Chowk over various demands on Tuesday.The agitators under the banner of ‘Krushak Vikas Manch, Sohela’ began the road blockade at around 10 am. Earlier, the farmers had informed the officials of Sohela block and police about the agitation.

An agitator Chandrasekhar Pradhan said, “Farmers start harvesting kharif paddy from the beginning of November. Hence, we had requested the district administration to start paddy procurement by second week of November. But it was decided to start procurement from November 25. We then approached the tehsildar demanding to start procurement from November 15. But as our demand was not met, we resorted to protest.”

Pradhan further said the farmers have several other demands for which they have been fighting for long. These include increase in price of per quintal paddy to Rs 4,000, waiver of water and electricity bills of farmers, disbursal of crop insurance and input subsidy amount of last year, inclusion of all agricultural cooperative society members into KALIA scheme and provision for monthly pension of Rs 2,000 for farmers.

The agitation was called off at around 2 pm after Sohela tehsildar Hariom Bhoi and officials of regulated market committee (RMC) held discussion with the farmers and gave a written assurance to start paddy procurement by November 21.Pradhan said the protest was called off after the administration assured to start procurement early. However, farmers will intensify protest for other demands soon.

