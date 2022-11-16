Home States Odisha

Farmers dump paddy bags, block NH over demands

Earlier, the farmers had  informed the officials of Sohela block and police about the agitation.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging protest at Dusmile Chowk in Sohela on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Traffic on NH-53 near Sohela was paralysed for around four hours as hundreds of farmers staged road blockade by dumping paddy bags at Dusmile Chowk over various demands on Tuesday.The agitators under the banner of ‘Krushak Vikas Manch, Sohela’ began the road blockade at around 10 am. Earlier, the farmers had  informed the officials of Sohela block and police about the agitation.

An agitator Chandrasekhar Pradhan said, “Farmers start harvesting kharif paddy from the beginning of November. Hence, we had requested the district administration to start paddy procurement by second week of November. But it was decided to start procurement from November 25. We then approached the tehsildar demanding to start procurement from November 15. But as our demand was not met, we resorted to protest.”

Pradhan further said the farmers have several other demands for which they have been fighting for long. These include increase in price of per quintal paddy to Rs 4,000, waiver of water and electricity bills of farmers, disbursal of crop insurance and input subsidy amount of last year, inclusion of all agricultural cooperative society members into KALIA scheme and provision for monthly pension of Rs 2,000 for farmers.

The agitation was called off at around 2 pm after Sohela tehsildar Hariom Bhoi and officials of regulated market committee (RMC) held discussion with the farmers and gave a written assurance to start paddy procurement by November 21.Pradhan said the protest was called off after the administration assured to start procurement early. However, farmers will intensify protest for other demands soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp