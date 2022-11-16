Farmers stage ‘lying dharna’ demanding water

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Demanding supply of irrigation water for their paddy crops, farmers of Balikuda block staged a dharna on Tuesday by lying on their paddy field embankments. They further threatened to intensify stir if their demands are not met soon.

They alleged that though the Machgaon canal passes through the block, villagers of Machgaon, Ochinda and Balikuda do not receive irrigation water despite paying water tax to the revenue department every year.

Sources said heavy rainfall last year left the paddy crops rotten as the stagnant rainwater was not released on time. This year the non-supply of irrigation water through the canal has added to the farmers’ woes as nearly 10,000 hectare of paddy crop fields have developed cracks.

“Our fields have cracks and paddy in panicle stage are turning yellow besides getting damaged due to unavailability of canal water,” said Machgaon farmers Gangadhar Das, Brajkishore Das and Prahllad Parida. They had earlier approached the agriculture officials to channelise water distribution system before the paddy sowing season but to no avail, the farmers added.

Contacted, a senior officer of the irrigation department said around 60 per cent water for the paddy crops is obtained from rainfall while 40 pc is made available through canal water.

“For smooth distribution, our department releases the irrigation water on a rotation basis which causes shortage of water in other canals,” he informed adding, steps have been taken to supply irrigation water through branch canals.Chief district agriculture officer Prafull Chandra Sethy was however unavailable to comment on the issue.

