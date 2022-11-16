Home States Odisha

ICL Fincorp opens new branches in Odisha

The offer is also extended to customers transferring their gold loans from other banks or financial institutions.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ICL Fincorp, one of the fastest growing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has opened 13 new branches in Odisha, taking the total number of its branches in the state to 35.The new branches were opened in Nayagarh, Aska, Digapahandi, Chhatrapur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Rahama, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur Road, Chandikhole, Bhadrak and Delang.ICL Fincorp CMD KG Anilkumar inaugurated the new branches in presence of other dignitaries here.

Officials said as part of ICL Fincorp’s first anniversary celebration in Odisha in August this year the company has introduced an ‘Anniversary Dhamaal Lucky Draw’ for its customers.Under the lucky draw, those availing gold loan from any of the 35 branches in the state will stand a chance to win 10 gold coins. The offer is also extended to customers transferring their gold loans from other banks or financial institutions. A total of 10 lucky winners of the draw will be announced on January 1, next year.

