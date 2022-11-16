Home States Odisha

Ill-treatment by doctor alleged

An FIR was filed in this connection by Parameswar Bag, husband of patient Saraswati Bag with police.

BHAWANIPATNA: The Dharamgarh-Raipur road on National Highway 130 was blocked by residents of Kebdi village under Dharamgarh NAC on Monday protesting alleged ill-treatment of a patient from the village by obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sadanand Panigrahi during a tubectomy operation.An FIR was filed in this connection by Parameswar Bag, husband of patient Saraswati Bag with police.

Sources said Saraswati had gone to Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital on Sunday for tubectomy. Her husband Parameswar alleged that during the operation, Dr Panigrahi abused and slapped Bag while asking her to relax her stomach.

However, Panigrahi refuted the allegations. “The lady was not cooperating during the operation and despite repeated requests, did not relax her abdomen. Since we were unable to trace the tube, the wound was closed without conducting the operation,” he said. Dharamgarh SDPO Dhiraj Chopdar said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken basing on the investigation report.

