Killing of jumbos: Four held

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Forest officials on Tuesday arrested four poachers allegedly involved in the killing of two elephants in Telkoi range a few days back.They were identified as Chagulu Patra, Niranjan Patra and Nayana Patra of Similipal village and Sumanta Sara of Ranibeda within Telkoi police limits. Two guns, bows, arrows and GI wire used for hunting were seized from their possession. On a tip off, forest officials raided two separate places and apprehended the four accused. Earlier this month, carcasses of a female elephant and calf were recovered near Kuliapal village in Kalapat reserve forest vicinity under Telkoi range. Poaching was said to be the primary cause of death of the jumbos as an arrow was found in the stomach of the female elephant.