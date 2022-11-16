Lawyers of Sambalpur to defy SC order, continue stir

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite the Supreme Court’s warning to the agitating lawyers to resume work from Wednesday, members of Sambalpur district bar association (SDBA) have announced that they will continue their agitation over the high court bench demand.

The apex court on Monday came down heavily on the lawyers who have been agitating over the demand for a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur, and directed them to resume work. The lawyers were also warned that non-compliance would invite proceedings for contempt and the Bar Council of India (BCI) will take action for suspension and cancellation of their licences.

However, the ruling did not go down well with the lawyers of SDBA. President of SDBA Sureswar Mishra on Tuesday said, “The registrar general of Orissa High Court wrote to the Supreme Court against the lawyers who are agitating in Sambalpur. But did he write to the Supreme Court when lawyers of Orissa High Court bar association had resorted to agitation for 86 days? It is nothing but an attempt to subdue our democratic movement.”

On November 2, the members of SDBA had announced that as part of their protests, they would paralyse the functioning of the court and all state government offices in the district every Wednesday until their demand is met.

Mishra said, “We are fighting for a public cause. We had demanded that the state government should send a comprehensive proposal on establishment of a high court bench in Sambalpur to the union government. The lawyers will continue to stage agitation until the demand is met. We are not afraid of consequences and if required, the lawyers will surrender their licences for the sake of this movement. If a single lawyer is suspended, 1,600 lawyers of Sambalpur bar association will surrender their licences.”

Mishra also condemned the order of the Bar Council of India and State Bar Council to suspend the executive body of SDBA.“The Bar Council of India and State Bar Council don’t have the right to suspend a democratically-elected body,” he added.

