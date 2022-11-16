OPECA seeks free engineering textbooks in Odia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after President of India Droupadi Murmu launched engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Odia language, the Odisha Private Engineering College Assocaition (OPECA) on Tuesday appealed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make these books available for engineering students in the state free of cost through BPUT and DTET.

OPECA secretary Binod Dash said, “The BPUT has huge funds in its bank account lying idle. The university had collected this fund from students towards their registration and examination fees. The funds collected are not being utilised for students development for which it can be utilised this way.”

Besides, he underlined that other state governments have also supplied books in their language to the engineering students at their expenses and the same be implemented here.“This will surely help the students in their education. Moreover learning in the mother tongue will improve the creative skill and analytical skill of the students,” Dash stated.

