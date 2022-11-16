Home States Odisha

ORMAS holds alumni, parents meeting at Pallishree Mela

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout addressed the parents and alumni about the importance and benefits of skill training.

ORMAS CEO during the inauguration of Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The national level Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra has turned into a place where the artisans as well as youths have an opportunity to learn and garner skills.The ORMAS which has taken an initiative to launch a theme stall on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) for skill development of rural youth, organised an alumni and parents’ meeting to make aware the artisans participating in the fair about the importance of skill training and its benefits.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout addressed the parents and alumni about the importance and benefits of skill training. Alumni of DDU-GKY Shabnam Parween, Anil Bhoi and Subrat Sahoo shared their experiences and encouraged the participants to send their children to different project implementation agencies (PIAs) to get skilled under different trades.

