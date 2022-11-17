5T secy reviews Capital Hospital upgradation

Home States Odisha

While the trauma complex is being built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the PGIMER building would cost around Rs 280 crore.

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to chief minister’s transformative initiatives (5T) VK Pandian on Wednesday visited Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and reviewed the progress of trauma care and surgery complex building as well as the construction of post graduate institute.

Around nine years after it got in-principle approval, the Capital Hospital is being upgraded as a post-graduate institute of medical education and research (PGIMER).

At the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the 5T secretary inspected the ongoing works being carried out there. He advised the executing agency to widen the road in front of the academic block of PGI, keeping in view the future traffic movement.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of trauma care and surgery complex building and directed to complete it by December 2023. While the trauma complex is being built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the PGIMER building would cost around Rs 280 crore.

He also met senior officials of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) and discussed the master plan for development of Capital Hospital with 2,000 beds and also establishment of Odisha University of Health Science, besides the residential quarters for the staff. The OB&CC has been asked to expedite the preparation of the master plan.

Though the state government had decided to start PG courses in 15 departments including 11 clinical and four non-clinical/para-clinical in the PGIMER, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given permission to start the courses in six specialties.

The MS/MD courses will be imparted in medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics and respiratory medicine with a total of 24 seats from the current academic year.

