75 tribal achievers felicitated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 75 tribal achievers from across the State were felicitated by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute for their contribution to various fields at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, which was held to observe the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said that tribal communities have enriched the country’s cultural heritage through their exquisite art and craft. He also spoke about the 85 tribal rebellions that took place against the British Raj for Independence and many tribals who were martyred in the process.

As a part of the divas, a week-long live demonstration of tribal artisans, screening of films on tribal freedom fighters of Odisha, a Swachhta campaign and felicitation of sanitation workers will be done on the premises of SCSTRTI.

Former advisor-cum-director and special secretary of SCSTRTI Prof AB Ota in his keynote address highlighted the importance of the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas and contributions of the tribal people in the state’s growth and development process.

