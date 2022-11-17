Home States Odisha

75 tribal achievers felicitated

He also spoke about the 85 tribal rebellions that took place against the British Raj for Independence and many tribals who were martyred in the process.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 75 tribal achievers from across the State were felicitated by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute for their contribution to various fields at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, which was held to observe the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said that tribal communities have enriched the country’s cultural heritage through their exquisite art and craft. He also spoke about the 85 tribal rebellions that took place against the British Raj for Independence and many tribals who were martyred in the process.

As a part of the divas, a week-long live demonstration of tribal artisans, screening of films on tribal freedom fighters of Odisha, a Swachhta campaign and felicitation of sanitation workers will be done on the premises of SCSTRTI.  

Former advisor-cum-director and special secretary of SCSTRTI Prof AB Ota in his keynote address highlighted the importance of the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas and contributions of the tribal people in the state’s growth and development process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp