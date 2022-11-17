Home States Odisha

Coal mining protest gains steam as Jual extends support

Earlier on November 9, a tripartite meeting involving representatives of the displaced people and Vedanta officials was chaired by Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh MP Jual participating in the protest at Jamkani on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ongoing protest of the people affected by Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta Ltd for higher compensation received a shot in the arm with BJP’s Sundargarh MP and former union minister Jual Oram extending his support to the agitation on Wednesday.After returning from New Delhi, Jual briefly met the agitators on Tuesday night. The next day, the senior BJP leader announced his support to the displaced persons and joined the agitation from 11 am to 3 pm.   

The displaced persons of Vedanta have been staging protest at the Jamkani open cast project in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district since November 5 after the coal mine was inaugurated the same day amid massive police deployment.

Jual said he would meet Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday and submit a memorandum over the plight and demands of the project-affected persons. If needed, he would meet President Droupadi Murmu and apprise her of the injustice meted out to the displaced persons. “The paltry amount given as compensation to the affected people is unacceptable. The state government should address the grievances of the agitators,” he said.

Earlier on November 9, a tripartite meeting involving representatives of the displaced people and Vedanta officials was chaired by Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali. The district administration rejected the demand for Rs 50 lakh per acre stating that Vedanta has additionally agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh per acre over and above the compensation received by the affected families.

The administration also rejected the demand to stop mining till the settlement of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issues. However, it agreed on other issues including employment to eligible persons of displaced families, setting up of a new R&R colony and settlement of genuine claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Leader of Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangh Rajendra Naik alleged that the state government illegally acquired land for the coal block under the old Land Acquisition Act, 1894 ignoring the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957 for Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd.

“As the same coal mine has been allotted to Vedanta now, the government should correct its past mistakes and acquire land afresh under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 or in lieu of it, Rs 50 lakh per acre be allowed,” he added.Incidentally, Jual was instrumental in foiling the Khandadhar iron ore mining plan of South Korean steel major POSCO nearly 15 years back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal mining
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp