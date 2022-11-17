Make drought notification public, BJP dares Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With politics hotting up over announcement of input subsidy to farmers who suffered crop loss in 2021 kharif season just before the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency, the BJP on Wednesday asked the state government to make public the district-wise figures of farmers to avail the assistance. The government is yet to declare the areas affected by the last year drought.

As per the Odisha relief code, the state government cannot decide to launch relief operation without declaring drought of any area, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told a media conference here.

“Declaration of drought in respect to a particular area should be made by the government after taking into consideration the crop assessment report submitted by collectors together with the views of revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and the SRC. The state government cannot announce relief such as input subsidy without formally declaring any area as drought affected,” he said.

