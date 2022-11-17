Home States Odisha

Measures to re-admit over-aged kids in schools

As a part of the initiative, as many as eight over-aged children, between six and 14 years of age, of Nuapadhi village have got re-admission in schools recently.

School students

File photo of students at a government school | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After its efforts to ensure zero-drop out of children from school in two villages Nuapadhi and Mardarajpur under Remuna block of Balasore district, Fakir Mohan University plans to re-enrol over aged children of the two villages in schools. As a part of the initiative, as many as eight over-aged children, between six and 14 years of age, of Nuapadhi village have got re-admission in schools recently.

Vice-chancellor Santosh Tripathy, National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer Jagannath Behera, faculty members of Education Department Amulya Acharya and Pratima Pradhan are involved in creating awareness among villagers to send children back to school.

Tripathy said during his visits to Nuapadhi village and meeting with parents of the over-aged children, he found lack of parents’ awareness as a major reason of children staying away from school. Speaking to TNIE he said a parent did not want to send his elder daughter to school as she had to take care of her younger sibling at home.

“Two male over-aged children were interested to while away time playing instead of going to school due to lack of interference by parents. Some did not want to go to school for the fear of being punished by teachers, while others did not get admission due to non-availability of their Aadhaar cards,” narrated Tripathy.  

“We visited the village with our faculty members after office hours and convinced parents to send their children to school.  We also  convinced the children to rejoin school with lot of counseling,” said the VC.
After a meeting with the headmaster of Nupadhi High school, eight children were enrolled as per their capability and knowledge, he added.    

The headmaster of the school has been asked to ensure the students do not drop out further. Besides, the faculty members and NSS programme officer will be in regular touch with the parents, the VC further stated

