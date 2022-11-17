NABARD sanctions Rs 220 crore for 57 projects in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned 57 flood protection projects and one rural bridge amounting to Rs 220.5 crore under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The projects that envisage protection and restoration of river banks at 57 identified stretches would be implemented by the Water Resources department. As many as 32 different rivers/creeks have been selected to be included in the projects.

The major items of work for flood protection included repairing and strengthening of around 50.69 km of scoured banks of rivers, construction of launching aprons and stone packing of slope of embankments, raising and strengthening of 107.74 km of embankments, construction of guard wall.

Apart from the construction of 93 new spurs, provision of black-top road on embankments for a total length of 57.78 km is also a part of the projects that would help restore/stabilise agricultural land, standing crops and provide flood relief.

The proposal also involves construction of a box cell bridge over Sankha creek in Jagatsinghpur district. The creek has sluices to prevent saline ingress into the farmlands at Patua and Baghadi.

“The projects will help two credit starved districts of Kendrapara and Nuapada, four aspirational districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Rayagada, six left wing affected districts and eight disaster affected districts,” said a statement issued by NABARD.

