Naveen announces Rs 100 cr prizes for education excellence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Mukhyamantri Siksha Puraskar Yojana in which prizes worth Rs 100 crore will be given every year to students, teachers, alumni, school committee members and sarpanches for excellence and contribution in the field of education.

Making the announcement at the concluding function to mark Sishu Divas at unit-IX government high school here, the chief minister said that around 50,000 students, 1,500 head teachers and teachers, alumni, sarpanches and school committee members will be awarded every year under the scheme.

The CM also launched digital locker app for Council of Higher Secondary Education and the Board of Secondary Education for safe keeping of certificates, mark sheets and other documents.Addressing the function, Naveen said students should look to do the right work at the right time to move ahead in life.

He said the 5T transformation in the schools is meant to prepare the students to face the challenge of time.

Stating that change is inevitable, the chief minister advised the students to learn to manage oneself with the changing time. “Now it is time for you to study and do good in extra curricular activities like dance, sports and other aspects of life,” he added.

Advising the students to have a sense of responsibility, the CM said that they should respect their teachers, family members and be responsible for their village and school. He distributed prizes to students for their excellence, also released a coffee table book, magazine and Mo School newsletter.

