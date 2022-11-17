Home States Odisha

Orissa HC bench demand: Balangir bandh on Thursday

The decision to call a bandh was taken after a meeting held under the leadership of BAC convenor Gopalji Panigrahi on Wednesday.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With the Supreme Court on Monday asking Odisha lawyers on strike demanding setting up of a permanent bench of the High Court in Western Odisha to resume work on Wednesday or face consequences, now civil society organisation Balangir Action Committee (BAC) has called for a bandh on Thursday reiterating the same demand.

The SC had warned of suspension/cancellation of license and contempt of court proceedings against the striking lawyers.BAC sources said, all the offices in the town will be closed on Thursday with the demand for setting up a HC bench. The decision to call a bandh was taken after a meeting held under the leadership of BAC convenor Gopalji Panigrahi on Wednesday. It was decided to intensify the agitation as the fight for right has not only remained as an issue of the advocates, but also the residents of the district, he said.

The demand for establishment of a High Court Bench at Balangir had been gathering steam since quite some time with people from various walks of life organising dharnas, shutting down court, Balangir bandhs leading to closure of state and central government offices besides banks and post offices.
President of Bolangir Bar Association Amarish Tripathy said, “in the pre-Independence period, a High Court was functioning here. We are now demanding setting up of the High Court Bench again. For that we will continue our fight.”

Senior advocate Baishnab Mishra said lawyers of Balangir district have been demanding a High Court Bench at Balangir since 1948. The Orissa High Court has also recommended setting up a bench at Balangir three times, he added. “The demand for setting up a High Court bench at other places cropped up only because of distortion of facts by a section of media. In fact, Balangir is the appropriate place for a High Court Bench for its central location in the region,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Orissa high court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp