Orissa HC bench demand: Balangir bandh on Thursday

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With the Supreme Court on Monday asking Odisha lawyers on strike demanding setting up of a permanent bench of the High Court in Western Odisha to resume work on Wednesday or face consequences, now civil society organisation Balangir Action Committee (BAC) has called for a bandh on Thursday reiterating the same demand.

The SC had warned of suspension/cancellation of license and contempt of court proceedings against the striking lawyers.BAC sources said, all the offices in the town will be closed on Thursday with the demand for setting up a HC bench. The decision to call a bandh was taken after a meeting held under the leadership of BAC convenor Gopalji Panigrahi on Wednesday. It was decided to intensify the agitation as the fight for right has not only remained as an issue of the advocates, but also the residents of the district, he said.

The demand for establishment of a High Court Bench at Balangir had been gathering steam since quite some time with people from various walks of life organising dharnas, shutting down court, Balangir bandhs leading to closure of state and central government offices besides banks and post offices.

President of Bolangir Bar Association Amarish Tripathy said, “in the pre-Independence period, a High Court was functioning here. We are now demanding setting up of the High Court Bench again. For that we will continue our fight.”

Senior advocate Baishnab Mishra said lawyers of Balangir district have been demanding a High Court Bench at Balangir since 1948. The Orissa High Court has also recommended setting up a bench at Balangir three times, he added. “The demand for setting up a High Court bench at other places cropped up only because of distortion of facts by a section of media. In fact, Balangir is the appropriate place for a High Court Bench for its central location in the region,” he added.

