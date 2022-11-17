Relocation of Asanabahal by March

By Express News Service

ANGUL: 88 tribal families of Asanabahal village, situated about 40 km away from Angul, will soon be relocated from the boundaries of core area of Satkosia tiger project as per the state government decision.As a part of relocation plan for villages either in core area or boundaries, Raiguda was the first village to be shifted followed by Katrang. While Katrang villagers reportedly left the village with financial package, Raiguda villagers have been rehabilitated in a resettlement colony New Raiguda, situated 25 km away.

Asanabahal is the third village to be relocated to a new resettlement site called Dhauragoth, 10 km from the village.Angul collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain, sub-collector Batura Deep and Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda among others visited the village and interacted with the villagers and inspected the resettlement site.

“There are a total of 88 tribal families living in the forest out of which 22 are leaving with financial package without going to rehabilitation site. Another 62 families will be rehabilitated in resettlement site Dhauragoth,” said Panda, adding each displaced family will be given homestead land and cash compensation of `15 lakh besides a well-equipped resettlement site.He said preparations are in the final stage and by March 2023, the relocation will be completed.

