Two students arrested for ragging junior girl

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Badabazar police on Wednesday arrested two students of Binayak Acharya Government College on charges of ragging and harassing a junior girl.The arrested are Abhishek Nahak (24) and Bablu Panda (18) of Haridakhandi area in Berhampur. While Nahak is a Plus III final year student, Panda is in the first year of graduation. Police said three other Plus II students, who are minors, have also been detained for questioning in this connection. The victim is a Plus II first year student.

The police action came after a video of the girl being harassed by the accused students went viral on social media on Tuesday. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said basing on the video clip, police started investigation and identified the place of incident to be the campus of the college.Badabazar police then registered a case and initially detained the main accused Nahak for questioning. Later, the two accused were arrested. “We have recommended the college authorities to rusticate the duo,” he informed.Notably, Nahak was earlier arrested by Badabazar police in an assault case in March this year.

The SP further said in the video clip, five students are seen harassing the girl. While two of them were major, the rest three are minors. The college administration has been urged to initiate disciplinary action against the minor students. Further investigation is underway to verify the involvement of other students in the incident.

Quoting the Supreme Court guidelines, Vivek said every educational institution should have an internal anti-ragging cell comprising senior male and female teachers. The cell should educate the new batch of students about the anti-ragging mechanism. He exhorted students, parents and teachers to dial 112 and report against ragging over phone. They can also report in the nearest police station if the institutional anti-ragging cell does not respond properly, he added.

