Vyasanagar municipality chief hurls file at executive officer

JAJPUR: The chairperson of Vyasanagar municipality has courted controversy after a video of her hurling a file containing documents at a government officer went viral on social media on Wednesday.In the video clip, chairperson Sangita Pingua is seen throwing a file at executive officer (EO) of Vyasanagar municipality Ashok Kumar Rout angrily as the latter reportedly gave permission to a private telecom company to install mobile tower in a ward of the town. The incident took place on Wednesday when Pingua was seeking explanation from Rout over the matter.

Sources said a private telecom company had applied in Vyasanagar municipality office for permission to erect a mobile tower in ward no 8 of the municipality a couple of months back. After coming to know about the proposed tower, some locals met the chairperson and urged her not to give permission to the telecom company. They claimed that the tower would be erected near their houses which would cause inconvenience to them.

Pingua then asked the EO to conduct field verification and give her a detailed report. In his report, Rout stated that as the project was not meeting the criteria, approval was not given for setting up the proposed tower.“Some residents of Ward no 8 gheraoed me today and sought to know why I gave approval to the proposed tower. When I asked the EO about the case, he pleaded ignorance. On inspecting the file, I found that permission was given by the EO to set up the mobile tower,” Pingua said adding, she then directed Rout to cancel the approval.

On the other hand, the EO alleged that he was misbehaved by the chairperson.“The chairperson called me to her chamber and asked me why I gave permission for installation of the mobile tower. I tried to convince her that the tower would be erected on a private land and permission was given as per the telecom rule. But she got infuriated and hurled the file at me which hit my chest,” claimed Rout.

