BJD, BJP, Congress candidates file papers for Padampur bypoll

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Political activities hit a high at Padampur as candidates of BJD, BJP and Congress on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the by-election scheduled on December 5.Barsha Singh Bariha, the BJD candidate and daughter of late Bijay Singh Bariha, was the first to file her nomination. She was followed by BJP nominee Pradip Purohit and Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Bhoi. Besides, 10 other candidates also filed their papers on the last day of nomination.

Accompanied by senior BJD leaders, Barsha filed her papers in the afternoon. Former Bargarh MP and BJD leader Prabhas Singh said, “Barsha belongs to a political family and is well aware of the problems of Padampur. She is the best candidate to lead Padampur on the path of development. Though she filed her nomination today, I believe people of Padampur have already bestowed their blessings on her.”

Talking to mediapersons before his nomination, BJP candidate Pradip said, he had deferred the nomination on November 14 to extend support to the farmers fighting for their rights. “As an outcome, not only the insurance company has started disbursing crop loss claims after the intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the state government also declared input assistance for farmers,” he added.

Purohit hoped that people of Padampur, especially the farmers, will extend their support to him. “My fight for farmers will continue irrespective of the result of the by-election,” he added.

Congress nominee Satya too filed his nomination in presence of senior party leaders. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, who accompanied Satya Bhusan Bhoi, said, his party’s major focus is welfare of farmers of Padampur. “We have planned our strategies and all party workers are ready at panchayat and block levels. We will start reaching out to the voters once the nomination filing process is over,” he asserted.

Others in the poll fray include candidate of Odisha Janata Party Mukteshwar Dash, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahsabha nominee Bidyadhar Pandav besides independents Jayanta Thapa, Seshadev Sahu, Brundabana Purohit, Rebati Giri, Udit Bondia, Debarchan Naik, Debabrata Sunani and Gangadhar Saha.

