BJD hits back at Narendra Singh Tomar

On Tomar’s letter to the chief minister, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged it is a well thought out diversionary tactic to shift the attention of people from genuine issues.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:29 AM

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD countered Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s allegations of procedural lapses and discrepancies in crop cutting report data in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik terming them half truths and distorted facts.The party also raised the issue of MSP on paddy and asked why it has not yet been fixed at Rs 2,930 per quintal by the centre despite an unanimous resolution passed in the state assembly.

Referring to BJP’s announcement of launching a ‘satyagraha’ in front of the Assembly on farmers’ issues, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the agitation should be staged in front of the Parliament. Matters relating to payment of crop insurance claims and fixing of MSP are the responsibility of the Centre, he said, adding BJD MLAs had unanimously supported the resolution to raise the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

On Tomar’s letter to the chief minister, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged it is a well thought out diversionary tactic to shift the attention of people from genuine issues. He asked why Tomar did not mention anything about the chief minister’s letter to him on August 29 demanding the centre to release the crop insurance funds to the farmers of Odisha. The meeting of Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak with the Union minister on November 9 was also not mentioned in the letter, he added.
 
“As per Tomar’s letter, if the orders for payment were passed by the technical advisory committee (TAC) on November 7, why did he tweet on November 15 claiming he is now directing insurance companies to pay the farmers of Padampur and Bargarh? Was it not only for electoral gains to grab people’s attention in poll-bound Padampur?” Patra asked.He further said after regular follow-up from the chief minister and pressure from farmers, the Centre was forced to release ‘Fasal Bima’.

Fifa World Cup
