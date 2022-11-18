Five students booked under POCSO Act for ragging in Berhampur college, 12 handed TC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The alleged incident of ragging at the government-run Binayak Acharya College at Berhampur took a new turn after Berhampur Police booked all the five students who were arrested earlier on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cases under section 12 of the POCSO Act besides the IT Act have been slapped against all the accused, two of whom are minors and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

While two of them are students of the institution’s higher secondary school, the rest are studying in Plus III. The main accused is Abhishek Nahak (24), a Plus III final year student while the victim - a minor - is a Plus II first year student who had joined the college a month back.

The video which went viral triggering outrage showed 12 students, including four girls, rag the victim. All of them students of Plus II and III were given compulsory transfer certificates (TC) by the college. None of the students can now take admission to any college or avail degree from any other educational institute.

“Police have initiated criminal proceedings against the five accused, while the college has ordered to hand over compulsory TC to all the 12 students who are seen in the video, on disciplinary grounds on Friday,” said principal of the college Pramila Khadanga.

The decision came after a meeting of the principal with Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M and institution’s anti-ragging and disciplinary action committees. The 5 to 7 minute-long video of the victim being ragged by the group of students and sexually harassed by one among them, went viral on Wednesday.

Soon after it came to the notice of Berhampur Police, cops immediately informed the principal and nabbed five of the accused identified from the video. Nahak, reportedly a Biju Chhatra Janata Dal member, was also nominated to the campus committee of the college by the student’s wing of the ruling party. Sources said he allegedly asked one of the boys (also a Plus II first year student) of the group to kiss the victim while the others harassed her and recorded the video.

This is the second time a criminal case has been filed against Nahak who was arrested in March this year for assaulting and molesting a woman in his neighbourhood at Bada Bazaar area in Berhampur over personal enmity. He was out on bail.

“Initially we thought three of them were minors but after age verification, it came to fore that two were below the age of 18. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the college gate during the lunch hour and the video went viral in the night,” the SP informed.

While initially a ragging case was filed, Sarvana informed that only after the traumatised victim was counselled, she agreed to report the incident which came under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the SP has decided to open a dedicated helpline that will be used to report only ragging incidents in educational institutes of Berhampur, within a few days. “A DSP ranking officer will handle the helpline and any ragging case reported will be immediately taken up for investigation,” said the SP.

