Orissa HC bench: Bandh in Balangir

Published: 18th November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balangir Action Committee (BAC) on Thursday observed Balangir bandh to reiterate demands for establishment of a high court bench in the district.The agitators led by action committee convenor Gopalji Panigrahi, staged dharna in front of the collectorate and barred officials from entering the office premises. All the state and central government offices, insurance companies and banks were also closed on the day for the purpose.

“We had a high court here during the pre-Independence era. There is a need to set it up again since Balangir is economically backward,” said Panigrahi adding, the Orissa High court had also recommended setting up of a bench in Balangir three times in the past.

