Jajpur: Plaint against municipality chairperson

On Thursday, the district unit of BJP met additional district magistrate of Kalinga Nagar Santosh Mishra and submitted a memorandum demanding arrest of the chairperson.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Chairperson of Vyasanagar municipality Sangita Pingua has landed in soup after the executive officer (EO) of the urban local body lodged a complaint against her for misbehaviour in Jajpur Road police station on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Vyasanagar municipality EO Ashok Kumar Rout alleged that the chairperson called him to her chamber through a peon. “She misbehaved with me and hurled a file containing documents at me in presence of some councillors and employees. The file hit my chest. I was insulted by the chairperson in front of others,” the complaint stated.

Contacted, Jajpur Road IIC UK Pradhan said police will take action after consultation with higher authorities. On Thursday, the district unit of BJP met additional district magistrate of Kalinga Nagar Santosh Mishra and submitted a memorandum demanding arrest of the chairperson. They also demanded sacking of Pingua from the chairperson post.

Meanwhile, the Urban Development department has reportedly transferred EO Rout from Vyasanagar municipality to Khandapada notified area council, Nayagarh following the incident. On Wednesday, chairperson Pingua hurled a file at Rout angrily as the latter reportedly gave permission to a private telecom company to install mobile tower in a ward of the town.

