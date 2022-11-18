Home States Odisha

Meters not recharged, 5T schools ‘power’less

Once the amount is exhausted, the meter disconnects power supply after sending an alarm message.

Published: 18th November 2022

schoolkids_07

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 20 out of 253 high schools covered under the flagship 5T transformation programme in the district are apparently running without power for a week after electricity supply was disconnected since amount deposited through prepaid metering exhausted.The transformed schools have smart and e-classes that can only run with constant power supply.

Sources said prepaid meters were installed in a few schools of the district by Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL). As per the system, a consumer needs to buy electricity in advance from the discom. Once the amount is exhausted, the meter disconnects power supply after sending an alarm message. The consumer can reconnect by buying more electricity.

Of the 253 high schools covered under 5T school transformation programme, prepaid meters were installed in 20 institutions in the first phase. However, several schools reportedly do not have adequate funds to recharge the meters thus leading to disconnection of power supply.

Headmaster of Government High School, Rohia in Naugoan block Sudhansu Prasad Behera said power supply to the school has been disconnected since the last week. “We do not have a management committee and no decision has yet been taken on recharging the meter. Disruption in power supply has affected functioning of smart classes and e-classes in the school,” he said.

Headmasters of several high schools in the district, however, rued they were not served any notice before disconnection of power supply.Manager of Jagatsinghpur Electrical Division Ashok Kumar Jena said power supply to over 15 high schools has been snapped in the first phase.

“Messages sent through mobile phones 15 days ahead of the disconnection date should be treated as notice. The schools have to recharge the meters failing which the metering system will automatically disconnect the power supply,” he said, adding in some schools, the messages have not reached the headmasters as some have replaced their phones with new numbers.

Meanwhile, district education officer Niranjan Behera said the Higher Education department has allocated Rs 10 lakh for payment of electricity bills to several schools covered under 5T in the first phase.“We have requested the department to allocate adequate funds for other schools in the district,” he added.

