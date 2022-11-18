Home States Odisha

Orissa HC sets two-month deadline to calculate cost of felled trees

The government was expected to constitute an expert committee to calculate the cost of the trees cut and file a report.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the PIL against felling of trees for the `549.41 crore MLA colony project till February 22 after the state government failed to complete calculation of cost of the 870 trees cut at the construction site.

The government was expected to constitute an expert committee to calculate the cost of the trees cut and file a report. A direction for it was issued by the court on September 7.But when the matter came up on Thursday, deputy director of Estates Itishree Rout filed an affidavit stating that a 10-member expert committee has already been constituted for the calculation but two more months are needed to complete the process.

Allowing the plea, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman fixed February 22 as the next date for hearing on the matter along with the expert committee’s report.
The HC was hearing the petition filed by Jayanti Das (60), a Cuttack-based social activist opposing the `549.41 crore MLA colony project in the capital by felling such large number of trees.
In a counter affidavit the state government had earlier stated that the City DFO, Bhubaneswar accorded permission for conversion and disposal of 870 trees for the project subject to the condition that project proponent will plant 8,700 trees in the available place or deposit `68.70 lakh for it as per the plantation norm 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp