Home States Odisha

Paikmal shut down for 48 hours over NAC tag

In absence of any healthcare facility, we are forced to travel to Padampur, Bargarh, Burla or Raipur in case of medical emergencies.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

A road in Paikmal wears a deserted look | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The 48-hour bandh call by Paikmal block residents demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) tag for Paikmal and a community healthcare centre (CHC) will conclude on Friday morning.The bandh organised under the banner of Jagran Yuba Sangathan began on Wednesday morning. Business establishments in the block remained closed though there were no restrictions on offices and movement of vehicles.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari held discussions with the agitators to persuade them to call off the bandh but in vain. The Minister advised the agitators to hold discussions regarding their demands with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. But the protestors, unsure of a fruitful outcome, declined the offer.

President of Jagruti Yuba Sangathan, Kundan Pradhan said, “We have been demanding an area hospital for Paikmal block since a long time. Though a PHC is functional in the block, it does not have doctors. In absence of any healthcare facility, we are forced to travel to Padampur, Bargarh, Burla or Raipur in case of medical emergencies. A CHC with a few doctors would help people of the block and nearby Jharbandh.”

Not only healthcare but there are several other issues that need to be addressed in the block. “We are also demanding NAC status for the block. This will solve the problems of not only 22 panchayats in Paikmal but at least eight of of nearby Jharbandh,” he said.  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assured district status to Padampur sub-division by 2023 end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp