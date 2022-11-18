Paikmal shut down for 48 hours over NAC tag

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The 48-hour bandh call by Paikmal block residents demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) tag for Paikmal and a community healthcare centre (CHC) will conclude on Friday morning.The bandh organised under the banner of Jagran Yuba Sangathan began on Wednesday morning. Business establishments in the block remained closed though there were no restrictions on offices and movement of vehicles.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari held discussions with the agitators to persuade them to call off the bandh but in vain. The Minister advised the agitators to hold discussions regarding their demands with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. But the protestors, unsure of a fruitful outcome, declined the offer.

President of Jagruti Yuba Sangathan, Kundan Pradhan said, “We have been demanding an area hospital for Paikmal block since a long time. Though a PHC is functional in the block, it does not have doctors. In absence of any healthcare facility, we are forced to travel to Padampur, Bargarh, Burla or Raipur in case of medical emergencies. A CHC with a few doctors would help people of the block and nearby Jharbandh.”

Not only healthcare but there are several other issues that need to be addressed in the block. “We are also demanding NAC status for the block. This will solve the problems of not only 22 panchayats in Paikmal but at least eight of of nearby Jharbandh,” he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assured district status to Padampur sub-division by 2023 end.

