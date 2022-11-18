Home States Odisha

Scientific team visits brown planthoppers-infested fields in Jajpur

According to sources, over 382 hectare of standing paddy crops in around 25 villages of the block have been damaged due to the BPH attack.

Published: 18th November 2022

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Following reports of brown planthoppers (BPH) destroying paddy crops on large tracts in Korei block of the district, a joint team comprising agriculture scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KBK), Badachana, district agricultural officials and scientists from OUAT visited the affected villages of Gobindapur, Mulapal, Kantora and Pacchikote on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.They also suggested measures to get rid of the pests and curtail further spread.

According to sources, over 382 hectare of standing paddy crops in around 25 villages of the block have been damaged due to the BPH attack. Farmers claimed the infection has become so severe that even spraying insecticides is ineffective.

“The infestation began last month and is getting worse with every passing day. We took several measures to curb the spread  but to no avail,” said an affected farmer Narayan Das.“BPHs have damaged the crops and we have recommended insecticides to the farmers asking them to spray even in the bushes and weeds near the paddy fields,” said senior scientist Sunil Kumar Mohapatra.

