Scribes receive pension on National Press Day

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 32 senior scribes were given pension by National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB).The board, which observed National Press Day-2022 here on Wednesday, also felicitated meritorious journalism students.

Senior journalist Bamapada Tripathy was awarded Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman at the event. The board also honoured eminent journalists - Pritam Singh Bhatia, Achin Chakraborty, Sahana Tripathy, Ashok Pandey, Tanveer Khan and Himanshu Tripathy with Rashtriya Sambadika Gourav Samman and Nalco general manager Ashutosh Rath with Public Relations Samman.The event was chaired by NJWB chairperson Dipak Malviya and president Pradosh Patnaik.

