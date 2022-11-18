Tribal festival Parab kicks off

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: The month-long state-level tribal cultural festival Parab kicked off in Boipariguda’s Tentuligumma village, the birthplace of freedom fighter Laxman Nayak, here on Thursday.

Several public representatives, district and block-level officials and members of different cultural groups garlanded the martyr’s statue after which the festival was officially declared open by Koraput collector-cum-president of district cultural council Abdaal M Akhtar.

Cultural troupes from different parts of the district took out a rally besides organising torchlight parades to mark the commencement of the festival. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was present on the occasion.

As a major part of the month-long programme, a three-day fest will be organised in Koraput from December 17 where artistes from outside the state will perform music and dance. Besides, a five-day national-level art and crafts mela will also be organised.

The festival is being held after a gap of two years owing to the Covid outbreak and this is the 25th edition. “I hope this edition of the festival will be successful with the whole-hearted support of people,” said Akhtar.

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: The month-long state-level tribal cultural festival Parab kicked off in Boipariguda’s Tentuligumma village, the birthplace of freedom fighter Laxman Nayak, here on Thursday. Several public representatives, district and block-level officials and members of different cultural groups garlanded the martyr’s statue after which the festival was officially declared open by Koraput collector-cum-president of district cultural council Abdaal M Akhtar. Cultural troupes from different parts of the district took out a rally besides organising torchlight parades to mark the commencement of the festival. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was present on the occasion. As a major part of the month-long programme, a three-day fest will be organised in Koraput from December 17 where artistes from outside the state will perform music and dance. Besides, a five-day national-level art and crafts mela will also be organised. The festival is being held after a gap of two years owing to the Covid outbreak and this is the 25th edition. “I hope this edition of the festival will be successful with the whole-hearted support of people,” said Akhtar.