Bhubaneswar roads set for facelift ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than two months remaining for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has worked out an action plan for overall improvement of roads and their beautification in the state capital. As part of the plan, agencies concerned have been asked to refrain from undertaking any sort of digging work from December 1. No digging of roads can be undertaken by any agency and department especially Watco, GAIL and internet service providers without prior permission and approval of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While works relating to improvement of national highway (NH)-16 will be given emphasis, agencies engaged in priority road network development project have been asked to complete their assignments by December 31. Besides, no new project will be initiated on the NH after December 15, sources said.

As per the action plan developed by the BDA through its technical wing Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), minor repairs on NH-16 along with improvement of junctions, landscaping of flyovers and improvement of median on stretches between Khurda and Cuttack will be taken up on priority basis.

Apart from the NH, a series of road improvement works will be taken up by BDA and BMC with the help of Works department in integrated mode to give a facelift to the city’s road network ahead of the mega sports event. Three senior officials in the rank of additional commissioner will monitor the works to ensure their timely completion.

Sources said nine potential stretches including KIIT square road, Infocity and Kalinga Hospital square road in North zone along with 35 in South East zone will be covered under the project. Similarly, 14 road stretches have been identified in South West zone for their revamp ahead of the World Cup.Lane marking, repair of road edges, curbs and pathways, clearing of roadside debris, removal of wall posters and advertisements, improvement of medians, streetlights and barricading are the major tasks that will undertaken for the roads along with other beautification measures, officials said.

