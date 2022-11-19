Binayak Acharya Government College ragging: Victim seeks transfer from college

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR : Traumatised by the ragging and sexual harassment incident, the minor girl student has sought a transfer from Binayak Acharya Government College in Berhampur. Three days after the shocking incident, the Plus II first year student and her mother met college principal Pramila Khadanga on Friday and sought transfer to Sashi Bhusan Rath Government Women’s Autonomous College at Kamapalli in Berhampur. The girl is a resident of Kamapalli.

“She is traumatised and does not want to continue her education here on security grounds. She has approached us to allow her transfer to the all-women college. We have assured her to look into the issue. Since the admission process is underway, we will seek permission from the regional director of education to allow her transfer,” said the principal.

The girl, who comes from a poor background, had lost her father in her childhood. Her mother works as a domestic help to eke out a living. “Both the girl and her mother are not in a good frame of mind and we are trying to counsel them,” said Khadanga.

Now, the main aim of the college administration is to ensure that the girl does not give up education because of the incident. She had taken admission to the college only a month back. On Wednesday, Berhampur police had arrested main accused Abhishek Nahak (24), a Plus III final year student, and four others. Nahak, a habitual offender, was given a warning in March this year. “But after the ragging, we decided to serve him compulsory transfer certificate (TC),” Khadanga added.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed 12 students, including four girls, ragging the victim and one of the boys sexually harassing her. All of them, students of Plus II and III, were given compulsory (TC) by the college administration.

Meanwhile, Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M has asked the principal and Bada Bazar police to ensure safety of the girl. The SP said police have seized the mobile phones of the 12 accused students. The seized mobile phones have been sent to the state forensic lab.

Case details

The girl wants transfer to Sashi Bhusan Rath Government Women’s Autonomous College

She had lost her father in her childhood

Her mother works as a domestic help to eke out a living

She took admission to the college only a month back

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M asks college principal and Bada Bazar police to ensure safety of the girl

