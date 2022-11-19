BJD leader Pravat Tripathy seeks Baliyatra audit

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after Baliyatra ended on a high note, the Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee on Friday alleged massive irregularities in conduct of the fair and demanded a special audit to ascertain expenditure on the event.

Senior BJD leader, former Banki MLA and Mahanagar Puja Committee general secretary Pravat Tripathy said the administration should disclose the expenditure incurred in the event. “Everyone has the right to know how much money was spent on Baliyatra. Hence the district administration should come up with details of income and expenditure of the festival,” said Tripathy while alleging irregularities in land allotment and fixation of prices.

Neither people’s representative nor the public was taken into consideration during plot allotment, price finalisation and conduct of cultural programmes. While only big traders were able to purchase land, common vendors were deprived of business due to a sudden hike in price of plots for setting up stalls at the fair, he said.

“The arbitrary decision of the administration has destroyed the rich reputation of historic Baliyatra festival,” said Tripathy while seeking a special audit on income and expenditure of the festival. He also demanded the fair be organised under the direct supervision of the state government.

The senior ruling party leader also condemned and criticised the district administration indirectly over recital of songs praising Chief Miniser Naveen Patnaik at the fair stating a cultural and historic event should not be politicised.

“Neither our party nor its leader wants politicisation of Baliyatra. Political campaigning on the stage of Baliyatra is not acceptable. The way Baliyatra Pathotsav was politicised is not a good practice,” said Tripathy.

Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani refused to comment on the allegations. “Since it is a government programme, it will be not proper to comment on the opinion expressed by any particular person or body,” he said.

