Lack of staff, infrastructure leaves Odisha's Bhadrak DIPRO in a mess

Published: 19th November 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The lack of infrastructure and inadequate staff in the District Information and Public Relation Office (DIPRO) in Bhadrak has rendered the centre useless. While shortage of staff create problems in proper functioning of the office, sources pointed out, absence of a boundary wall turns the office backyard into a safe haven for gambling activities and a rest shed for stray animals during the nights.

“We have to clean up cattle dung from the verandah and the front yard everyday. The situation gets worse during the rainy season as rain water leaks from the roof and the windows making it unsafe to work,” a staff complained.

The staff also face difficulties due to lack of water supply to office washrooms. “I have to go to Sulabh Sauchalaya which is half a kilometre from office, even during emergencies,” said another staffer.
Locals alleged that inadequacy of staff leaves most of the office work pending for months. “The post of librarian has been lying vacant for five years now. Even books and newspapers are not kept properly as racks and almirahs are lying broken,” they said.

Contacted, DIPRO officer Ramesh Nayak informed that the office has been functioning with only four staff of which the two contractual staff do not attend office regularly. “We were earlier provided with vehicles during office tours but now even that service has been withdrawn. I had also appealed the Public Works department to repair and maintain the office building several times in the past but to no avail,” Nayak added.

