Maa Hingula temple trust has not received funds from any PSUs, says Talcher sub-collector

Published: 19th November 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Talcher sub-collector Biswaranjan Rath on Friday said the Hingula temple trust has not received funds from any public sector undertaking (PSUs) or government agency. Rath’s clarification came after allegations were made about temple trust misappropriating funds received from various PSUs and agencies for development of the shrine.

Addressing the media, the sub-collector gave a detailed account of the funds received and used in development of Hingula temple. The Maa Hingula temple trust was formed by the state government under the chairmanship of the sub-collector in 2013. Registration of the trust was renewed in every two years.

But during the Covid period, the registration could not be renewed and hence there is no trust now, he said.
Rath informed that in 2013, a decision was taken to construct a new temple for Goddess Hingula at Gopalprasad Peetha at a cost of `10 crore. So far, Rs 6.22 crore has been spent on construction of the new temple. 

“PSUs like MCL and IOCL besides the state government agencies have carried out development works of the temple from their own resources without giving any money to the trust. Some employees of MCL and government agencies donated salary while private individuals also funded. All the money is safely deposited in banks,” he added.
 

