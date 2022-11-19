Make-in-Odisha: Nine countries to attend conclave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine countries have confirmed their participation in the third edition of the state’s flagship biennial investors’ meet Make-in-Odisha scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4 at Janata Maidan here.Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said three countries - Japan, Germany and Norway - have come onboard as ‘country partners’ for the mega investment summit. Japan was the only country partner in the 2018 edition.

Apart from the three countries, international delegations from six more including Singapore, Nepal and Australia will attend the event. The partnership will add impetus to the relationship of Odisha with the countries as the state seeks deeper engagement to attract global investment, Sharma told TNIE on Friday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event and the industrial expo on November 30. He will host the plenary session with CXOs and business leaders from across the countries, the next day. For the first time, a huge international pavilion will be set up for the partnering countries and overseas delegations at the industrial carnival, being organised in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The entire Janata Maidan ground will be converted into a modern state-of-the-art venue with an exhibition centre, plenary hall, five session halls, chief minister’s lounge and VIP lounge besides a dedicated media lounge, food court and a grand stage for cultural events. Odisha’s culture, heritage and industrial prowess will be displayed on two large anamorphic screens and six pods at the venue.

After the inauguration of the conclave, sessions relating to emerging sectors, employment, business leadership talks and showcasing Odisha’s value propositions will be held for three days. There will be no sessions on the last day and the expo will remain open for the public from 11 am to 9.30 pm with mega cultural events scheduled in the evening.

Principal secretary of I&PR department Sanjay Kumar Singh said business leadership talks will bring together CXOs, strategists and entrepreneurs to discuss the trending and emerging opportunities in the world of business. Arrangements are going in full swing to make the event a grand success, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: Nine countries have confirmed their participation in the third edition of the state’s flagship biennial investors’ meet Make-in-Odisha scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4 at Janata Maidan here.Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said three countries - Japan, Germany and Norway - have come onboard as ‘country partners’ for the mega investment summit. Japan was the only country partner in the 2018 edition. Apart from the three countries, international delegations from six more including Singapore, Nepal and Australia will attend the event. The partnership will add impetus to the relationship of Odisha with the countries as the state seeks deeper engagement to attract global investment, Sharma told TNIE on Friday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event and the industrial expo on November 30. He will host the plenary session with CXOs and business leaders from across the countries, the next day. For the first time, a huge international pavilion will be set up for the partnering countries and overseas delegations at the industrial carnival, being organised in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The entire Janata Maidan ground will be converted into a modern state-of-the-art venue with an exhibition centre, plenary hall, five session halls, chief minister’s lounge and VIP lounge besides a dedicated media lounge, food court and a grand stage for cultural events. Odisha’s culture, heritage and industrial prowess will be displayed on two large anamorphic screens and six pods at the venue. After the inauguration of the conclave, sessions relating to emerging sectors, employment, business leadership talks and showcasing Odisha’s value propositions will be held for three days. There will be no sessions on the last day and the expo will remain open for the public from 11 am to 9.30 pm with mega cultural events scheduled in the evening. Principal secretary of I&PR department Sanjay Kumar Singh said business leadership talks will bring together CXOs, strategists and entrepreneurs to discuss the trending and emerging opportunities in the world of business. Arrangements are going in full swing to make the event a grand success, he added.