Odisha: Cabinet approves port policy to attract private investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Friday approved the Odisha Port Policy, 2022 for holistic development of maritime eco-system by facilitating integrated development of non-major ports and inland waterways.Chief secretary SC Mahapatra said the policy will facilitate promotion of private sector investments in the maritime sector of the state, helping Odisha emerge as a favoured investment destination and providing employment opportunities to the youth. He said the policy will promote maritime ventures such as coastal shipping, marine tourism, multipurpose harbours, introduction of sea plane connectivity, promotion of facilities and creation of infrastructure for ship building, ship breaking and related activities.

The policy also seeks to aid and promote development of ports and port-led industrial development through improved port linking infrastructure. Greater focus has been placed on adoption of latest technology and creating sustainable maritime development along the Odisha coast, he said.The state now has 14 notified non-major ports of which Dhamra and Gopalpur are functional while those at Astaranga and Subarnarekha mouth (Kirtania) are under construction.

Besides, the cabinet approved a budget of Rs 929.55 crore for three years from 2022-23 for implementation of crop diversification programme with focus on reviving soil health, increasing the population of micro fauna, preventing change in soil’s chemical and biological properties and increase the water use efficiency.

The programme will be implemented in all 30 districts of the state.In three years, a total of 3.7 lakh hectare of rice fallow areas will be covered under pulse crop, 1.5 lakh hectare upland and medium land paddy areas will be diverted to non-paddy and high value crops. This apart, 50,000 hectare regular cultivated paddy areas will be diverted to indigenous aromatic paddy of export potential.The cabinet approved proposal for implementation of a master plan with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for transformation of Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar.

Single allottees excluded from task force report

The cabinet also decided to exclude from the purview of Task Force Report, the allotment of houses made under the discretionary quota which have been made in terms of the brochure and schemes to persons who are single allottees by BDA, CDA and OSHB. The allotments can be considered as genuine and which are in sync with judgment rendered by the Orissa High Court. Since the allotment to the original single allottee can be construed as valid mutation and other post allotment formalities in favour of the legal heirs of such allottees can be considered as proper and valid and no action need to be taken against such allotments.

Steel and Mines to administer minor minerals

In a bid to make administration of minor minerals more effective and provide more scope and effectiveness to the development and administration of Sairat sources, the cabinet decided to make a single department, Steel and Mines. Accordingly, Revenue and Disaster Management department will transfer the directorate of minor minerals, all relevant files communications, case records including court cases, pertaining to minor minerals to steel and mines department. Services of all posts created specifically for management of minor minerals will also be transferred.

