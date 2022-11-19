Odisha Police, NLUO ink MoU to set up PAIF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a novel initiative to enable continuous updation of legal knowledge among the officers and personnel, the state police has joined hands with Naltional Law University Odisha, Cuttack, to form a Police-Academia Interaction Forum’ (PAIF).The forum will facilitate regular interaction between police officials and academics and students of NLUO on a mutually beneficial scale.An MoU was signed between the state police and NLUO on Friday.

The objective of PAIF is to update the knowledge of police officers on legal aspects and latest referral judgements by courts. The forum will also provide an opportunity to final year/suitable students of NLUO to undertake internship in the police department and avail field exposure at CID-CB, EOW, STF, police training institutions, SFSL, prisons, one-stop crisis centres, State Legal Services Authority and others.

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said PAIF is a unique initiative and the collaboration will be beneficial for both Odisha Police and NLUO. Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra said the collaboration will enhance the efficiency of the police and provide valuable exposure to students of NLUO.

Odisha Police may also collaborate with other institutions like IIT and IIM in the coming days, he said.NLUO vice chancellor Prof Ved Kumari said the collaboration will provide immense learning opportunities to police officers and students.The MoU was signed by IG CID-CB Amitendra Nath Sinha and NLUO registrar RP Tripathy in Cuttack in the presence of DGP Bansal, Prof Kumari and other senior police officers.

BHUBANESWAR: In a novel initiative to enable continuous updation of legal knowledge among the officers and personnel, the state police has joined hands with Naltional Law University Odisha, Cuttack, to form a Police-Academia Interaction Forum’ (PAIF).The forum will facilitate regular interaction between police officials and academics and students of NLUO on a mutually beneficial scale.An MoU was signed between the state police and NLUO on Friday. The objective of PAIF is to update the knowledge of police officers on legal aspects and latest referral judgements by courts. The forum will also provide an opportunity to final year/suitable students of NLUO to undertake internship in the police department and avail field exposure at CID-CB, EOW, STF, police training institutions, SFSL, prisons, one-stop crisis centres, State Legal Services Authority and others. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said PAIF is a unique initiative and the collaboration will be beneficial for both Odisha Police and NLUO. Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra said the collaboration will enhance the efficiency of the police and provide valuable exposure to students of NLUO. Odisha Police may also collaborate with other institutions like IIT and IIM in the coming days, he said.NLUO vice chancellor Prof Ved Kumari said the collaboration will provide immense learning opportunities to police officers and students.The MoU was signed by IG CID-CB Amitendra Nath Sinha and NLUO registrar RP Tripathy in Cuttack in the presence of DGP Bansal, Prof Kumari and other senior police officers.