Padampur bypoll: 11 in fray as two nominations rejected

BARGARH: Nominations of two independent candidates in fray for Padampur bypoll were rejected during scrutiny on Friday. The candidates are Jayanta Thapa and Debabrata Sunani. Padampur sub-collector Trilochan Patra said, “The nominations were rejected as the two candidates do not belong to Padampur Assembly constituency. Their names were not found in the electoral rolls here.” Official sources informed that Thapa is a voter of Bargarh constituency while Sunani belongs to Boudh. With rejection of the two nominations, 11 candidates are now in the poll fray. They include five candidates of BJD, BJP, Congress, Odisha Janata Party and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha besides six independent nominees. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere is charged up in Padampur as the candidates have launched campaigning for the bypoll which is scheduled on December 5.