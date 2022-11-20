Devotees’ touch weakening Srimandir’s Garuda Stambha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The Garuda Stambha in Nata Mandap of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri is weakening due to human touch. With lakhs of devotees touching the Garuda Stambha every day, archaeologists have observed thinning of the pillar just above its pedestal.

While a proposal to silver clad it was placed at a meeting of the Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) and servitors’ body on Thursday, it was rejected on the ground that the Garuda Stambha is of high religious significance for the devotees. While it is unclear if the Garuda Stambha is made of wood or stone, archaeologists believe it might be a wooden fossil (trunk) and that of a sandalwood tree.

Temple administrator AK Jena told The New Indian Express that although it was proposed to silver clad the ‘stambha’ to secure the original structure from human touch, the proposal was opposed and rejected because it will have religious implications.

“As a visit to the temple is considered incomplete by devotees without touching or embracing the Garuda pillar, we cannot prevent them from doing so. Although there is no immediate threat to the pillar but, there is no denying that its girth is reducing day by day because of abrasion due to human touch,” he said.

The temple administrator added that a consensus was reached that only the pedestal of the pillar and its top portion can be silver clad as these two portions are made of stone (black granite). “But no final decision on this has been taken yet. The matter will again be placed before the ASI and only after its approval, permission can be granted,” he said.

A West Bengal-based devotee had proposed to fund silver cladding of the entire pillar. The Nata Mandap stands on 16 pillars in four rows. The Garuda Stambha is on its eastern side with the image of Garuda on the top. While the Garuda Stambha is around 10 to 11 ft high, it stands on a 2-ft high pedestal. Darshan of Chaturdha Murti from behind the pillar is considered important and followed by all devotees in Srimandir. It is believed that Garuda’s bath water (Garuda Paduka) has medical value and people use it to get rid of diseases.

Archaeologists, meanwhile, are suggesting creating an enclosure to safeguard the pillar. A member of the Srimandir technical committee and former ASI superintendent Jeevan Patnaik said it is time the temple administration and ASI stop people from touching the Garuda pillar because the changes in its girth is now visible. “Since it is of high religious and archaeological value, they should create a glass enclosure around the pillar to secure it. This way, devotees can atleast view it,” said Patnaik.

PROPOSALS MADE

Pedestal and top of Garuda Stambha can be silver clad

Expert opinion to be sought if the pillar is made of stone or wood

