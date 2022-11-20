Home States Odisha

Kendrapara plumbers lend big hand in Qatar

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: FIFA World Cup set to begin in Qatar on Sunday has the plumbers of the Kendrapara district laughing all the way to the bank. Be it the building of stadia or any other infrastructure for the mega sporting extravaganza, they have grabbed the best of opportunities in sanitary works and are earning handsomely. 

Sources said, as many as 2500 plumbers from the district worked in Qatar stadiums and other infrastructure meant to accommodate players and staff at various locations. They were mostly engaged by HBK Engineering, Trident, L&T and other construction companies since December 2010 when Qatar was chosen to host the World Cup. Samar Sahoo, an immigration consultant and manager of Mahavir Travels in Pattamundai said he had arranged visas and other travel documents for around 500 plumbers in the district. 

Biswanath Mahalik, a plumber from Kharipal village in Pattamundai block said he has been working for a company which built the Lusail Stadium in Qatar in 2014. “Around 400  plumbers, fitters and foremen from the district were engaged by the construction company for sanitary works in the stadium.  Now the biggest stadium in Qatar is ready to host the World Cup,” Biswanath told TNIE over the phone. 

Not only plumbers and fitters, but even electricians from the district are working in most of the newly-built stadiums and other buildings constructed for the World Cup added Biswanath.Parikhita Rout (47) of Kalaspur village recently returned from Qatar to attend the last rites of his father.

“Our village and its nearby areas have several plumbers. Though I was working in Mumbai, some plumbers in New Delhi contacted me in 2015 and persuaded me to take up work in Qatar. I used to earn Rs 25,000 per month in Mumbai. But a construction company engaged me in Qatar in 2015  and now I am earning around Rs 70,000 per month,” he said.  

Around 50,000 plumbers from the district are earning their livelihood working abroad. Many plumbers trained from the state government’s State Institute of Plumbing and Technology (SIPT) established at Pattamundai in 2010 are also doing good independently while most are associated with some companies, said MLA of Rajnagar Dhruba Sahoo .

Comments

Fifa World Cup
